The Opus Group recently completed construction on 1325 Remington, a 112,049-square-foot warehouse and office building in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Additionally, Opus announced that Computershare, a global provider of financial and shareholder communication services, has signed a long-term lease agreement as the building’s first tenant, leasing 44,357 square feet of the space.

Located within the Interstate-55 industrial corridor of suburban Chicago, 1325 Remington is the closest site to the full interchange at I-55 and Weber Road. The building also features an ESFR fire suppression system, state-of-the-art lighting systems, three drive-in doors, 11 loading docks and 28-foot clear height. Additionally, users will have convenient access to all of Bolingbrook’s retail and restaurant amenities nearby.

The building was completed in November of 2016, and Computershare was fully operational in the space before the end of the year. About 67,692 square feet of space (divisible to 25,000 square feet) remains available for lease with the ability to accommodate up to two tenants.

Opus Development Company, L.L.C. was the developer, Opus Design Build, L.L.C. was the design-builder and Opus AE Group, L.L.C. was the architect and structural engineer of record for the building. Opus Design Build, L.L.C. also completed tenant improvements for Computershare with Opus AE Group, L.L.C. serving as the architect of record and interior designer. Dominic Derose and Vern Schultz of Colliers International marketed the property for lease and Fred Reynolds of Ecker + Company represented Computershare in the leasing.

