SVN|Chicago brokered the sale of an 18,000-square-foot, three-story building in the Fulton Market District of Chicago. The property, located at 170 N. Halsted St., sold for $5 million.

Scott Maesel of SVN|Chicago represented the buyer, Shapack Partners and Focus Development.

The site, along with an adjacent north parcel, will encompass a future 250,000-square-foot office building with 20,000-square-foot office floorplates and ground-floor retail. Shapack Partners and Focus Development successfully completed a Planned Development utilizing the City of Chicago’s newly created Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

The seller was an owner-user who ran Aaron’s Machinery at this location for more than 40 years.

“Fulton Market continues to be an ever-changing, exciting neighborhood and pioneers like Shapack Partners and Focus Development continue to change the area landscape with plan developments,” Maesel said.

