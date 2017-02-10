February 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Schostak Brothers & Company Inc., a full-service commercial and residential real estate company based in Livonia, Michigan, has been named the 2017 Outstanding Large Business of the Year by the Livonia Chamber of Commerce. Schostak Brothers will be recognized for the honor today at the Chamber’s 13th Annual Leadership and Awards Celebration.

“It is an incredible honor for all of us at Schostak Brothers & Company to win the Outstanding Large Business of the Year award,” said Jeffrey Schostak, Vice President & Director of Development at Schostak Brothers & Company and a fourth-generation executive. “It would not have been possible without the dedication our team has demonstrated on a daily basis over the years.”

Schostak Brothers has been a fixture of the Livonia business community since 1920, developing and managing millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in Michigan and 24 other states. Notable projects in Livonia over the years include the Wonderland Mall, which was later redeveloped into Wonderland Village; Laurel Park Place Mall; the Laurel Park Place Office Building; the Seven Mile-Farmington Shopping Center; and the new MASCO Worldwide Headquarters at Schoolcraft College, more than 90,000 square feet of space slated to open this spring.

Among the properties in Schostak Brothers’ national portfolio is the Walmart Supercenter shadow-anchored portfolio, one of the largest of its kind in the nation with 73 properties.

