February 10, 2017

Dougherty Mortgage LLC recently closed a $26.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition financing of Coppertree Apartments, a 772-unit market-rate multifamily apartment property in Indianapolis.

The Fannie Mae seven-year term, 30-year amortization loan was arranged through a partnership with Old Capital Lending and Dougherty’s Vienna, Virginia, office for borrower Tanglewood Apartments, LLC.

