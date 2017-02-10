February 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ownership group AKNO 1010 Market St. St. Louis, LLC recently hired Colliers International to handle leasing and property management services for 1010 Market Street in downtown St. Louis. AKNO acquired the 20-story, 347,399-square-foot, class-A office tower in May of 2016.

Carrie Herrmann, Jim Loft and Mike Budenholzer of Colliers St. Louis will lead leasing and property marketing services. The team has specialized in office brokerage in the St. Louis market for a combined 30-plus years. Rena Boyer will lead property management efforts at the office tower.

Typical floor plates average about 18,000 square feet and include expansive window lines and efficient layouts. The property includes ground-floor retail and offers tenants additional amenities that include a gym, conference room, vending room/lounge and executive covered parking.

Originally built in 1982, 1010 Market sits in the heart of St. Louis’ Central Business District, just steps away from the Civil Courts Building, the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse and the Carnahan Courthouse. It adjoins KSDK’s television studios.

Tags | Carrie Herrman, Colliers International, Jim Loft, Mike Budenholzer, Missouri, Office, Property Management, Rena Boyer, St. Louis

