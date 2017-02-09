February 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Walker & Dunlop structured an $11.7 million refinance loan for the Supreme Apartment Portfolio, six Class-B, garden-style multifamily properties in Wisconsin. Walker & Dunlop provided the loan for Supreme Builders.

The properties in the portfolio were built between 1988 and 1993.

Matt Ewig, Jeff Robbins and Luke Erlandson with Walker & Dunlop’s capital markets team placed the debt assignment for the 340-unit portfolio. The properties were financed with one of the company’s correspondent life insurance companies on a pool basis with both 10- and 20-year, fixed-rate terms and flexible prepayment structures.

Tags | finance, Jeff Robbins, Luke Erlandson, Matt Ewig, Multifamily, Walker & Dunlop, Wisconsin

