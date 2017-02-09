February 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International closed a lease between landlord TJW Plant3, LLC and tenant Kleen Test Products Corp.

The tenant will be occupying 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 5200 W. Clinton Ave. in Milwaukee.

TJ Huenerbein, Nick Keys, Samuel D. Dickman and Samuel M. Dickman, Jr. of the Dickman Company, Inc. were the brokers involved in this transaction.

Tags | CORFAC International, Dickman Company, industrial, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

