Chicago general contractor Summit Design + Build, LLC recently added Leo Hoerdemann and Helenia Madrigal to the firm. The two industry veterans have filled new senior leadership roles that were created as a result of the firm’s growth.

Hoerdemann will serve as vice president of Summit Design + Build. Hoerdemann brings more than 24 years of design and construction experience to his new position. He most recently held the position of senior project manager at Power Construction Company.

Madrigal will serve as the director of interiors for the firm’s newly formed Tenant Improvement and Office Build-Out Division. Madrigal, who has more than 20 years of

experience, most recently held the position of project executive at Executive Construction, Inc.

