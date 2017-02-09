February 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and the SIOR Foundation has awarded five scholarships for the academic year of 2015-2016 totaling $15,000. Each of the five students received a scholarship of $3,000.

The Chicago Chapter of SIOR 2016 Scholarship Committee included Daniel Benassi, SIOR from Entre Commercial Realty LLC, and James Hockman SIOR Affiliate, of Arnstein & Lehr LLP as Co-Chairman. Recipients were photographed with the SIOR Chairs and are (from left to right) Daniel Benassi, SIOR; Marissa Rose of Northwestern University; Nina Houston of Roosevelt University; Jon DeVries, Director, Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate at Roosevelt University; and James Hochman. Not pictured are recipients Angela Shafer of Northwestern University, Daniel Jackson of DePaul University and Ines Andrade of the University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign.

Since 1984, the SIOR Chicago Chapter has provided nearly $170,000 in real estate scholarships to 74 students to recognize and reward outstanding academic performance in business and real estate courses and to expose recipients to career opportunities and internship programs available within the Chicago real estate community. Professor Roger Cannaday, Associate Professor Emeritus at University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign helped create the SIOR Chicago Scholarship award.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Office, SIOR

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com