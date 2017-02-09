February 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson Construction Company has promoted Dave Lenss to the new position of vice president of pre-construction services, one of the company’s top executive positions.

Lenss joined Kraus-Anderson in 2012 as vice president of project management, and has helped grow the company’s North Dakota office.

Lenss is a 35-year industry veteran in business development and operations. Before joining Kraus-Anderson, he was the president of Graham Construction Services, Inc., a general contractor based in Eagan, Minnesota. He also served as president of Winnipeg-based general contractor Penn-Co Construction.

Some of Lenss’ recent notable projects include the new 262,000-square-foot Rough Rider Center and 163,000-square-foot high school in Watford City, N.D.; and multiple projects for the University of Minnesota, including the Itasca Biological Station in Itasca State Park, Park Rapids, Minn.; Gore Annex Amundson Hall addition in Minneapolis, and Bee and Pollinator Lab in St. Paul.

Tags | company news, Dave Lenss, Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis, Minnesota

