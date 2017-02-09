February 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dan Persa to has been promoted to senior associate within CBRE’s Advisory & Transactions Services, Office Tenant Representation group.

Persa joined CBRE in 2014. Some of Persa’s notable clients include Northwestern University, Glassdoor, Nitel and Athletico.

Persa was honored with the CBRE Chicago Regional Rookie Award in 2015.

Prior to joining the company, he worked for Duke Realty. Persa is also a decorated collegiate athlete as he was named a First Team All-Big Ten Quarterback and Team Captain at Northwestern University.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, company news, Dan Persa, Illinois, Office

