February 09, 2017

Avison Young has been awarded the exclusive sale listing for a 93,059-square-foot, two-building industrial portfolio in Northbrook, Illinois, part of Chicago’s north suburban market.

Avison Young principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson, both based in the company’s Chicago office and members of the firm’s National Industrial Capital Markets Group, will represent the owner, an institutional industrial real estate investor. The properties are currently 100-percent leased to tenants with specific requirements for location, size and space functionality.

The portfolio includes 720-730 Landwehr Drive, a 66,912-square-foot building, and 305-311 Era Drive, a 26,147-square-foot building. Among the tenants are business furniture distributor Office Designs; point-of-sale data equipment provider Datamax; and meetings and conference’ specialist Edge ShowTek.

Tags | Avison Young, Chicago, Erik Foster, Illinois, industrial, Mike Wilson, Northbrook

