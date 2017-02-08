February 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Art Van Furniture is open for business following the completion of construction by Ryan Companies US, Inc. The new store is located at 1293 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Ryan completed the comprehensive renovation and modernization of the 72,000-square-foot facility, transforming the formerly vacant Dominick’s grocery store. The store had been a Dominick’s since 1997. Ryan originally developed and constructed the retail space as a Byerly’s grocery store in 1996.

Transitioning of the former grocery store started in the late spring of 2016 and included extensive interior and exterior work. On the exterior, Ryan constructed an all-new exterior façade and added three dramatic entrance towers. On the interior, Ryan created an expansive furniture showroom incorporating porcelain floors, solid surface counters, wood paneling, decorative trim and fireplaces to create a variety of settings in keeping with Art Van’s vast furniture offerings.

“This assignment demonstrated Ryan’s abilities to transform an old retail site and create a dynamic sales platform for our client, Art Van Furniture,” said Steve Hough, Project Manager, Ryan Companies US, Inc. Hough also expressed pride in Ryan’s ability to help Art Van realize its goal of establishing a new, flagship store and in meeting a pre-holiday timeline.

The new Art Van Furniture store is located in a retail center at the intersection of Higgins and Meacham roads. Other retailers with stores within that center are Target, The Tile Shop and Starbucks.

Tags | Chicago, construction, Illinois, Retail, Ryan Companies, Schaumburg

