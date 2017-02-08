February 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Birmingham, Michigan-based CORE Partners has hired longtime business journalist Jennette Smith Kotila for the newly created position of vice president and director of marketing and communications.

Smith, an 18-year veteran of Crain’s Detroit Business, begins her new position today.

Smith started her career in business journalism with reporting positions at The Times Herald in Port Huron and the Macomb Daily in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. In 1998, she moved to Crain’s as the paper’s commercial real estate reporter. Smith served as editor at Crain’s Detroit Business from September of 2015 through the end of last year.

Tags | Birminghan, company news, CORE Partners, Jennette Smith Kotila, Michigan

