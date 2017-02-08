February 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently leased 8,000 square feet of office space located at 29777 Telegraph Road, Suite 31007 in Southfield, Michigan.

The landlord, Onyx Southfield LLC, leased the office space to Peoples Bank, a Kansas Corporation.

David Friedman, Executive Managing Director, CEO at Friedman, Jordan Friedman, Associate, Brokerage Services at Friedman and Greggory Kent, Associate, Brokerage Services at Friedman represented the landlord in this transaction.

