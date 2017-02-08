February 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Einstein Bros. Bagels will soon open its third Cincinnati location. The Colorado-based bagel shop recently signed a long-term lease for 1,850 square feet at the Gwynne Building in downtown Cincinnati.

The new location will operate along the Cincinnati streetcar route in the former Richter & Philips space at 202 E. 6th St. The store will open this February.

Jason Gibson of Anchor Associates represented Einstein Bros. Bagels. CBRE’s Tori Sunderman represented the landlord.

Tags | Anchor Associates, CBRE, Cincinnati, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Jason Gibson, Ohio, Retail, Tori Sunderman

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com