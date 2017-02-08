February 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International recently closed the sale of 41.52 acres of land at 21702 Huron River Drive in Rockwood, Michigan.

Brent Beshears, Senior Vice President of Colliers International Detroit, represented the seller, Henry Acquisitions, Inc. in the sale of the industrial-zoned land.

The land was previously used as a home for an industrial and manufacturing facility, which became vacant for several years after closing in 2001 and demolished shortly after. The purchaser is Infinity Homes & Co., a construction company based out of Southeastern Michigan, whose long-term vision is to build residential homes on the property.

Tags | Brent Beshears, Colliers International, Detroit, industrial, land, Michigan, Rockwood

