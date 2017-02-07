February 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based Oculus Inc., an architecture and interior design firm, has added Carol Saucedo as a business developer.

Saucedo brings more than 20 years of marketing and business development experience to Oculus. This includes experience in the professional services industry, where she worked with engineering and design firms.

Saucedo is responsible for cultivating new opportunities and relationships for Oculus while collaborating with the corporate marketing team based in St. Louis.

Tags | architecture, Carol Saucedo, company news, Missouri, St. Louis

