The Missner Group has completed renovations for Illinois Bone & Joint Institute’s Morton Grove, Illinois, location at 9000 Waukegan Road.

The Missner Group completed the 24,000-square-foot build-out on the facility’s second floor, which included the additions of a new x-ray room, procedure room and a relocation of the IV suite. The remodel also included adding new medical office space and the installation of new carpet and paint throughout.

The Missner Group completed a previous project at this Illinois Bone & Joint Institute’s location last spring. This earlier work included the demolition of an existing MRI suite and the installment of new state-of-the-art MRI equipment. In addition, The Missner Group deconstructed an indoor swimming pool, filled it with structural stone and topped it with flooring to create an open physical and occupation physical training space.

Yarger was the project manager and Angelo Christopher was the project superintendent for The Missner Group. Gensburg Architects provided the architectural services.

A leader in orthopedic care in the Chicago metropolitan area with more than 20 locations, IBJI specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system. The Missner Group has completed numerous projects for IBJI including locations in Chicago, Lincolnwood, Wilmette, Glenview, and Des Plaines, Illinois.

Tags | Illinois, Missner Group, Morton Grove, Office

