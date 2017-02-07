February 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales team recently brokered the sale of Morris Corners in Springfield, Missouri. The 56,033-square-foot center was purchased by a private buyer.

Morris Corners is located at the northeast corner of Battlefield Road and Fremont Avenue in Springfield, Mo., and located on an outlot to the high producing, enclosed regional Battlefield Mall. Morris Corners features tenants Toys ‘R’ Us and Massage Envy.

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation Investment Broker Carly Gallagher and Principal Ben Wineman were the exclusive brokers in the transaction on behalf of the seller, Beachwood, Ohio – based DDR.

Tags | Ben Wineman, Carly Gallagher, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, Missouri, Retail, Springfield, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com