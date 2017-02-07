February 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

As it celebrates its 70th year in business, Lansing, Michigan-based Clark Construction Company is unveiling a long-term transition plan. Clark president Sam Clark has announced that Clark executives Allen Blower, Robert Lalonde and Dave Reece have been named partners in the company.

“As our company continues to expand and compete in the rapidly evolving commercial construction industry, it is clear that we must position ourselves with an expanded base of great leaders not only for today’s market, but also to meet the challenges in the years ahead,” said Clark, in a written statement. “Allen Blower, Robert LaLonde and Dave Reece have proven track records that make them well-suited for senior leadership roles not only at Clark Construction, but in our industry.”

