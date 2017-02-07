February 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kansas City-based AREA recently grew its office team with two key hires.

Hank Simpson joined the company as an assocaite in the office team. This followed his internship with the firm in 2016.

Mary Crowe joined AREA, also as an associate with the office team, after spending two summers as an intern with the firm.

