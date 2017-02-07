February 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Fit Food Stop, a Cincinnati-based company, will open its second Cincinnati Location in Columbia-Tusculum, a neighborhood east of downtown Cincinnati.

Fit Food Stop offers a convenient way for anyone who needs to grab a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner. All of the food is pre-cooked, individually weighed and portioned.

CBRE’s Tori Sunderman represented the landlord in the transaction.

