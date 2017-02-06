February 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group will build a 111,345-square-foot speculative industrial development located in the Interstate-55 industrial corridor in Romeoville, Illinois. This will be the second and final phase of its project at the Paragon Business Park after successfully building and selling two other speculative industrial developments in 2016.

The 111,345-square-foot building will feature 30-foot clear heights and can accommodate a single user or up to three tenants. Additionally, the building will have 12 loading docks (expandable to 28), 16 trailer parking positions against the building, up to 88 car parking spaces and an ESFR (Early Suppression Fast Response) sprinkler system.

Opus’ recent portfolio of work includes more than 6.8 million square feet of industrial developments currently under construction or completed in the past 24 months across the United States, including 1325 Remington in nearby Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Construction of 101 Paragon is scheduled to begin this spring with completion in late August 2017. Opus Development Company, L.L.C. will be the developer, Opus Design Build, L.L.C. will be the design-builder and Opus AE Group, L.L.C. will be the architect and structural engineer of record. Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield will market the property for lease.

Tags | Cushman & Wakefield, Illinois, industrial, jason west, Opus Group, Romeoville, Sean Henrick

