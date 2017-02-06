February 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Thanks to the help of NAI Hiffman, Innovative Logistics Group has signed a new least at 480 E. Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

The company is leasing 72,712 square feet of space at the property.

NAI Hiffman executive vice president Chris Gary and senior vice president Art Burrows represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.

