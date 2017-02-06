February 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

First Midwest Bancorp is joining the growing number of businesses moving their headquarters from the suburbs to Chicago.

Andrew Davidson, Jay Beadle and David Bukards of MB Real Estate brokered an 80,000-square-foot lease on behalf of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., in the Triangle Plaza retail center at 8750 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

First Midwest is moving its headquarters from suburban Itasca to the Northwest Side of Chicago. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the owner of the bank’s new headquarters building.

The new headquarters is set to be complete by the spring of 2018. The office will house more than 300 employees of First Midwest.

“Our expanding presence across the region and optimism about future growth opportunities caused us to look for a more centralized location,” said Michael Scudder, president and chief executive officer of First Midwest, in a written statement. “This new headquarters will offer greater accessibility and collaboration opportunities for our colleagues, allowing us to continue to retain and attract the best talent to serve our clients, while also providing flexibility to facilitate our corporate expansion strategies.”

Tags | Andrew Davidson, Chicago, David Bukards, First Midwest Bancorp, Illinois, Jeff Beadle, MB Real Estate, michael scudder, Office

