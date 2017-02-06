February 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently sold a 3,960-square foot net-leased 7-Eleven property in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

The asset sold for $2.473 million, over 97 percent of its list price.

Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was from the West coast and was secured and represented by Steven Schechter, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Encino office.

7-Eleven is located at the busy, lighted intersection of Capitol Drive and Brookfield Road, experiencing traffic counts exceeding 44,700 vehicles a day. The property sits across the street from a Sendik’s grocery-anchored towne centre and two major car dealerships, Ford and Chrysler-Jeep.

The location also benefits from the population of 36,662 within a five-mile radius and a household income exceeding $125,000 within three miles.

