February 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Construction management firm IMPACT Strategies, based in Fairview, Illinois, recently hired Nick Walker as director of development and construction services.

Walker brings 20 years of construction-industry experience to his new position as a registered architect and construction manager.

The new hire is part of IMPACT Strategies’ plan for its continued growth.

Tags | company news, Fairview, Illinois, IMPACT Strategies, Nick Walker

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com