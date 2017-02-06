February 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hunt Midwest has closed on the sale of two hotel sites within the Hunt Midwest Commerce Center, a 140-acre commercial development in the Kansas City, Missouri, market.

The transactions will result in the construction and opening of a 90-room Springhill Suites by Marriott and a 126-room Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in 2018.

The new hotels will join more than 15 businesses already located in the Hunt Midwest Commerce Center, part of Hunt Midwest’s 2,500-acre master-planned development straddling Interstate-435 near Parvin Road.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Hunt Midwest, Kansas City, Missouri

