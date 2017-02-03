February 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tracey Holtzman and Shawn Heffern of Midland Atlantic Properties represented the landlord, Bent Tree Properties, in leasing 1,400 square feet at Bent Tree Plaza in Indianapolis.

The retail location is at 8327 N. Michigan Road in Indianapolis.

The tenant, Swagat Indian Market, represented itself.

