Marcus & Millichap saold an 1,800-square-foot net-leased Starbucks property in West Chester, Ohio.

The asset sold for $1.123 million.

Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The brokers received multiple offers and secured a deal with a private Southeast-based investor. This investor was represented by Jason Yukins, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office. Michael Glass, broker with Marcus & Millichap, assisted in closing this transaction.

Starbucks is located at 9244 Floer Dr in West Chester. Since its construction in 2005, this property has been leased and operated by Starbucks. Starbucks also recently started a 10-year renovation update.

Positioned just north of IKEA and west of the Streets of West Chester retail development, this property has multiple access points and neighbors.

