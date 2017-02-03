February 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Rick Gordon has joined the Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, office of Marcus & Millichap as a senior associate and director of the company’s national land group.

Gordon has represented buyers and sellers of land and redevelopment properties in the Chicago area since 1986.

Gordon worked with Larry Mayer & Company from 1986 through 2006 before forming his own company, LandQuest, LLC, in 2006. He began working with Marcus & Millichap in November of 2016.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, land, Marcus & Millichap, Oakbrook Terrace, Rick Gordon

