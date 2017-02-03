February 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Lee & Associates negotiated a new lease in a 202,177-square-foot industrial facility at 3600 Sunset Ave. in Waukegan, Illinois.

Ryan Kehoe and John Sharpe with Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Henry Broch & Company.

Henry Broch & Company is a food-processing and -packaging company that was founded in 1941. As a result of recent growth, the company has decided to consolidate from several smaller facilities into one larger location.

The company’s other warehouse and processing facilities are located at 625 Public Service in Waukegan and 3940 Porett Drive in Gurnee, Illinois.

The landlord, CenterPoint Properties, was represented by Sam Badger of NAI Hiffman.

Tags | Gurnee, Illinois, industrial, John Sharpe, Lee & Associates, NAI Hiffman, ryan kehoe, Sam Badger, Waukegan

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com