February 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chicago-based Alpha Alternatives, a nationwide commercial real estate capital markets firm, has announced a rebranding and name change to Alpha Capital CRE. Alpha has transitioned away from fund-placement services to focus solely on commercial mortgage banking.

Michael Riley and Anthony Longo co-founded the company in 2008 to raise institutional capital for a variety of alternative investments, including hedge funds and real estate private equity funds. Shortly after inception, Alpha focused its efforts in the real estate capital markets space and transitioned to providing commercial mortgage banking services for its clients to meet their debt and equity requirements on transactions nationwide.

Alpha Capital CRE has grown exponentially during the last 24 months, having completed about $1 billion in debt and equity transactions.

Alpha continued its expansion in late 2016 by adding Trisha Connolly, former director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield, as its new managing director. During the last 12 months, Alpha and Connolly have originated more than $2 billion in transactions combined.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois Alpha Alternatives, Trisha Connolly

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com