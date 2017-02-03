February 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group recently brokered the sale of Hamilton Crossing, a 591,387-square-foot office park in Carmel, Indiana.

Dan Richardson and David Funke in CBRE’s Indianapolis office teamed with Paul Lundstedt in CBRE’s Chicago office on the sale. Five buildings in the portfolio were owned by Duke Realty and sold to an affiliate of Group RMC for an undisclosed price. The sixth building in the office park was also purchased by an affiliate of Group RMC from the bankruptcy estate of ITT Educational Services.

The six-building, 44-acre office park is 88-percent occupied.

Hamilton Crossing is the fourth Indianapolis suburban office acquisition for Group RMC. The company now owns 1.87 million square feet, making it the largest owner of suburban office space in Indianapolis.

Tags | Carmel, CBRE, Dan Richardson, David Funke, Duke Realty, Group RMC, Hamilton Crossing, Indiana, Indianapolis, Office, Paul Lundstedt

