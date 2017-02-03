February 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bradford Allen’s John Skalla and Craig Nadborne have completed a lease transaction on behalf of Home Chef at the Wrigley Building in Chicago. The new space will serve as the company’s new headquarters.

Home Chef will be moving into 29,095 square feet from its former headquarters at 225 W. Ohio in Chicago.

Home Chef is a weekly meal delivery service. The company ships nearly 2.5 million meals a month nationwide. In September, the company received $40 million in Series B capital from L Catterton, the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world.

This rapid growth increased the company’s headcount and created the need for additional office space. The company will be occupying the 14th floor of both the North and South Wrigley towers, which are connected by a sky bridge. The transaction is a sublease between Home Chef and Extreme Reach, which was represented by John Ziesmer and Kevin Moore of Avison Young.

Tags | Avison Young, Bradford Allen, Chicago, Craig Nadborne, Home Chef, Illinois, John Skalla, John Ziesmer, Kevin Moore, Office

