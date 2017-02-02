February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Walker & Dunlop has acquired the loan-origination platform of Deerwood Real Estate Capital, a commercial mortgage brokerage and advisory firm.

A total of 16 commercial loan originators are expected to join Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group, including Deerwood co-founders David Rosenberg and Abe Katz.

During the past 12 months, Deerwood has closed more than $1.5 billion in loan originations.

Tags | Abe Katz, David Rosenberg, Deerwood Real Estate Capital, finance, Walker & Dunlop

