February 02, 2017

Ryan Companies US, Inc. has hired Toby Veit as director of capital markets in its Chicago office.

Veit will be responsible for capitalizing Ryan projects and assets, developing and maintaining debt and equity relationships, sourcing and evaluating value-add acquisitions and structuring joint ventures.

Veit comes to Ryan from GGP, where he was a director of development. He brings 12 years of experience in real estate development, investment analysis and acquisitions to his new position.

Veit has completed more than $1 billion in transactions during his career, with notable projects including a $330 million sale-leaseback with Sears and joint-venture with Seritage, as well as the development of the eastern portfolio of the Seritage JV.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, industrial, Office, Ryan Companies, Toby Veit

