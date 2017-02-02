February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Susan Branscome, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati-based regional office, finalized the $4.775 million refinance of Parkside Apartments in Warsaw, Kentucky.

Parkside includes 160 units at 399 Center Ave. in Warsaw.

The transaction was structured with a 20-year term on a 30-year amortization schedule.

Tags | Apartments, Cincinnati, finance, Kentucky, Multifamily, NorthMarq Capital, Ohio, Susan Branscome, Warsaw

