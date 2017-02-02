February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently sold a 10,318-square foot 7-Eleven retail property in Huntley, Illinois.

The property sold for 98 percent of its list price at $3.485 million.

Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko and Adrian Mendoza, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. The listing team procured multiple competing offers and were able to overcome several objections, including short lease terms.

The buyer, a limited liability company, was also procured by Sharko, Weisenbeck and Mendoza.

The 7-Eleven is located at 12376 – 12400 Princeton Drive in Huntley. The subject property features 12 fuel pumps in addition to a 3,000-square-foot convenience store. The fuel pumps require a substantial investment from the tenant, and 7-Eleven only builds out this infrastructure in locations with high traffic counts.

Tags | 7-Eleven, Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck, convenience store, Huntley, Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Retail, Sean Sharko

