February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hilco Real Estate, LLC on Feb. 28 will hold an online auction of a portfolio of REO assets on behalf of a large Illinois-based bank.

The assets range from income-producing buildings with commercial tenants, commercial parcels ideal for industrial or retail development and residential parcels improved for subdivision development. The 26 assets included in this portfolio are located throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Highlights include a 23,000-square-foot income-producing medical office building in East Moline, Illinois; an income-producing mixed-use building with a bar, restaurant and multiple residential units in Monee, Illinois; an income-producing office and retail building complex on Northwest Highway in Lake Barrington, Illinois; and a 20,000-square-foot light industrial property and yard in Rock Island, Illinois.

A comprehensive list of the 26 assets within this portfolio including detailed property descriptions and due diligence information is available for viewing and downloads at http://auctions.hilcoreal.com

The online auction will begin at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time on Feb. 28 and conclude at 5 p.m.

Tags | Auction, Hilco Real Estate, Illinois, Indiana, online auction, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com