February 02, 2017

GLP recently acquired 448,000 square feet of distribution facilities in Chicago in a pair of transactions. The company spent $33 million to purchase the buildings, each from an institutional owner.

With the addition of these two facilities, GLP now owns more than 11 million square feet in the Chicago market.

The first asset is a fully leased 308,000-square-foot distribution building in Bedford Park, Illinois. The building is located near Midway Airport.

The second building, a 139,000-square-foot distribution building in western Cook County, is also fully leased. The location is near interstates 294, 290 and 88.

GLP’s portfolio in the United States is made up of 173 million square feet of logistics facilities.

Tags | Bedford Park, Chicago, Cook County, GLP, Illinois, industrial

