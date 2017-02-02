February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently leased 10,125 square feet of office space in Timberland Office Park at 1450 W Long Lake, Michigan.

The landlord leased the office space to Auto Club Services, a subsidiary of AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Glenn DesRosiers and Todd Hawley at Friedman represented the landlord in this transaction.

