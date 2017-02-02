February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Darwin Realty helped close the sale of 9900 Industrial Drive in Bridgeview, Illinois, a 215,000-square-foot industrial building.

The firm’s Noel Liston and Kevin Cooney represented the purchaser, Welch Packaging Group, Inc., a leading manufacturer of corrugated packaging.

Welch will be relocating from Countryside to the former crane facility to support its expanding Chicagol-area operations. The facility offers heavy power and land for parking or trailer parking. It is located immediately off Interstate-294.

Welch plans to add significant improvements to the Bridgeview building.

Jeff Locascio of Transwestern represented the seller.

