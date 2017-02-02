February 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago office of CBRE recently assisted in the sales of two Lakeview Corporate Park development sites in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, two miles north of the Wisconsin and Illinois border.

A 22.85-acre site in the Lakeview Corporate Park at the corner of 108th Avenue and Green Bay Road sold to Zilber Property Group. Zach Graham, Ryan Bain and Tom Harmon represented the seller, Nitto Americas, Inc.

Graham, Bain and Harmon also represented MMM Real Estate, LLC in its acquisition of 12.22 acres on 88th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie, also in the Lakeview Corporate Park. Sam Badger and Whit Heitman represented the seller, CenterPoint Properties.

The Lakeview Corporate Park is a 2,400-acre business park located between Milwaukee and Chicago accessible to Interstate 94 with a mix of retail, office and industrial uses.

