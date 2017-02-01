February 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Podolsky|Circle CORFAC International has been given the assignment to see a dedicated container and trailer storage facility in Joliet, Illinois.

The facility is strategically located between the Joliet and Elwood Intermodals. Adam Tarantur and Steve Tick will manage this disposition assignment on behalf of the firm.

Developed as a build-to-suit project in 2012 , the property is a 38.6-acre container terminal located at 2050 Centerpoint Way in Joliet. The facility is positioned between the Union Pacific Railroad – Joliet Intermodal Facility and the BNSF Multimodal Logistics Park in Elwood. Nearby neighbors include Walmart, Central States Trucking, Saddle Creek Logistics, Home Depot and Mars Wrigley. In addition, new speculative buildings continue to be constructed indicating that there is no slowdown in demand for well-located, modern properties near the intermodal facilities.

In addition to its container capacity of 1,100 stalls (1,300 decked), the fully secured property also includes a 19,000-square-foot, 14-bay modern maintenance facility, a 3,300-square-foot administrative building, a transload and wash dock, dedicated reefer parking and a gate complex featuring four inbound lanes, three outbound lanes and two scales.

