February 01, 2017

Two national commercial real estate firms recently created a new company, North Coast Capital Consultants — or NC3 — based in Cleveland.

The new firm combines the legal experience of Cleveland-based Benesch wih the technical engineering and consulting talents of NV5. NC3 will offer customized construction consulting services.

Barry Miller is the president of NC3.

Tags | Barry Miller, Cleveland, NC3, Ohio

