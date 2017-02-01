February 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Earles Architects and Associates is starting architectural work on an office renovation of the new headquarters of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce. The space at 440 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville, Indiana, is a former credit union building that will undergo a significant transformation to fit the needs of the chamber and it’s subtenant, the Lake County Economic Alliance.

As part of the assignment, EAA assisted with site evaluation, creating space plans on various properties to help determine which space best fit the tenant’s needs.

The one-story building was built in the 1980s. The first floor will be renovated to create several individual offices, a boardroom that opens to an outdoor patio, and include work and storage space for the Chamber. The lower level will be renovated to include a large community meeting space with coffee bar and a full kitchenette/pantry, and be accessible to the first floor by a new chair lift.

“This project will provide the Chamber with an expanded and more engaging work space as it continues its mission of promoting regional business growth and community events in Northwest Indiana,” said Dan Earles, principal and founder of EAA.

EAA is also designing accessible restrooms for the space. The exterior of the building will be refreshed, with new exterior lighting and other improvements.

W-T Engineering is the engineer on the project. The project is scheduled for completion in the late Spring of 2017.

Tags | construction, Earles Architects and Associates, Indiana, Merrillville, Office

