Darland recently completed a more than 73,000-square-foot warehouse to be occupied by Dr. Pepper Snapple Group in Omaha.

The new facility features 14 truck bays, two maintenance bays, a vending-machine repair shop and 7,350 square feet of office space.

Darland project manager John Maderak worked directly with the tenant.

