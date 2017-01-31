January 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

United Transportation has leased 39,224 square feet at 170-200 Thorndale Ave. in Bensenville, Illinois.

The new lease provides United Transportation with close proximity to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and easy access to Interstate-90 and Interstate-290. The facility offers 4,496 square feet of office space, 23 parking spaces, 24-foot clear height, six exterior docks and one drive-in door.

Brian Colson and Brandon Waters with NAI Hiffman represented the landlord in the transaction.

Tags | Bensenville, Brandon Waters, Brian Colson, Illinois, industrial, NAI Hiffman

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com